Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80

Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT
OGALLALA, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near Big Springs Saturday afternoon when three patrol units were struck while parked on the shoulder.

Troopers were dispatched to a report of two people arguing on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near mile marker 109 at 3 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a man and woman, who had been traveling together, engaged in a verbal confrontation on the shoulder. Three troopers arrived on scene and parked on the shoulder of I-80.

While the troopers were addressing the altercation, a Honda Civic drove onto the shoulder and struck one of the cruisers, pushing it forward into the other two cruisers. Nobody was inside the cruisers at the time of the crash.

Troopers immediately rushed to help the driver. The driver was transported to Ogallala Community Hospital by the Ogallala Fire Department with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial incident was resolved with no citations and the two parties separated. No troopers were injured during this incident. The Keith County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the crash.

