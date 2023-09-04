Podcast celebrates small towns at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One podcast is helping further highlight the growth of small town Nebraska at the State Fair.

Sheila Jenkinson and Marcie Sextro started the “Growing Small Town Nebraska” podcast to highlight unique aspects of the smaller communities, and the State Fair presented an opportunity to get their message out to more Nebraskans.

Jenkinson said through cooperation, small towns, cities and villages can work to better the state as a whole.

“The businesses and communities are working together to help each other and that’s helping the whole economy of where they are, making Nebraska more of a location to go to rather than to pass through,” Jenkinson said.

Jenkinson said she enjoys letting communities know about the resources available to them.

“Nebraska has a wealth of resources, for people to utilize, and so we also talk to a lot of those entities who are available to our small town Nebraska businesses, to the tourism groups, and all of those things,” Jenkinson said. “Again, to make it so it’s easier for people to build up those small towns.”

The Growing Small Town Nebraska podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or anywhere you prefer to listen to podcasts.

