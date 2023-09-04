Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Two flintlock pistols stolen in North Platte theft

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two flintlock pistols were stolen in northern North Platte and Lincoln County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding them.

According to the North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Crime Stoppers, sometime between May 25 and June 1, 2023, an unknown person entered a property near West Ninth Street and North Buffalo Bill Avenue.

While at the property the person removed two flintlock pistols and a box containing black powder accessories. The estimated amount of stolen property is around $1,700.

Lincoln County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous information that helps solve this or any other crime. People can give their tip online, visit Facebook, or call 308-534-8400 or 1-800-933-TIPS.

