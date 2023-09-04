NPCC Girls Softball team hosts Glow Ball fundraiser in Sutherland

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Girls Softball team hosted a Glow Ball fundraiser Saturday in Sutherland.

The event was geared towards helping raise funds for travel to games across the region.

Participants decorated their golf carts with different glowing objects and used special glow in the dark golf tees.

There was also a silent auction.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in crash involving multiple state patrol vehicles on I-80
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
One man died in a rollover crash at 62nd and Dodge near the UNO campus Friday night, September...
One woman dies in three-vehicle crash near UNO campus
The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a deadly accident after a tractor-trailer...
60-year-old man hit and killed by tractor-trailer in Grand Island
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
KNOP Hourly
Sunny and hot conditions to continue throughout most of the next week
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80
Deaf driver wins $36 million judgment against Omaha trucking company