NPCC Girls Softball team hosts Glow Ball fundraiser in Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Girls Softball team hosted a Glow Ball fundraiser Saturday in Sutherland.

The event was geared towards helping raise funds for travel to games across the region.

Participants decorated their golf carts with different glowing objects and used special glow in the dark golf tees.

There was also a silent auction.

