Paxton celebrates Labor Day with Color Run, pancake feed and parade

PAXTON, Neb. (KNOP) - The Village of Paxton had their Labor Day celebrations Monday with the Color Run.

The one-mile and 5k event was the second time that had runners of all ages in the event to start the day of activities for Paxton. The running was around Swede’s Ponds and the event also saw greater numbers from last years color run and just the second time for Paxton junior cross country runner Ainsley McConnell.

“Labor day has always been a thing that has been popular in Paxton and over the years I feel like it’s grown and gotten better and we have a new director, Melinda Potter,” said McConnell. “She does a really good job in getting everyone involved and some new vendors so it starts Friday and Saturday and goes all the way until Monday.”

Runners of all ages came out for the Color Run and the excitement was there. Fourth grader Jocelyn Potts was so excited that she was running with her dad and then later honoring his service in the Paxton parade.

“I am so excited because this is my first year doing the color run and I saw other people after they got very colorful but I have never done it actually. Well later today we have a parade in Paxton and I actually get to be on it. My dad used to be a army person so i get to be a on a float and I get to wear one of the pieces of his uniform,” Potts said.

After working up an appetite from the Color Run, Paxton had their 33rd annual pancake feed. The American Legion has sponsored the fundraising event since 1990 and served 600 people before the Paxton Labor Day parade.

The parade featured representatives from the Keith County Sheriff and fire departments along with Paxton high cheerleaders and local businesses to continue the Labor Day celebration.

