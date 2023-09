NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Meat Ball is a seven month old Shar-Pei mix that is full of energy and love.

He still needs to learn how to be a dog, and will need a family with a lot of energy and time to make sure that he is the best dog he can be.

If you’d like to meet him, you can call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780

