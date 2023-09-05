Breezy, cool with sunny skies Tuesday; Warmer and remaining quiet the rest of the workweek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The feeling of Fall has come across the area Tuesday with a slight moderation in temperatures during the rest of the week.

A cold front towards our east, and high pressure centered to the west of the viewing area. These features will be close to each other and will aid in increasing the winds around 15 to 25 mph. These winds will be coming out of the north, and this will allow for our temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees from where we were Monday, which will be in the 70s. Mainly sunny conditions will also be a theme during the day Tuesday as well. Overnight, conditions will turn colder, with lows dropping down into the 40s with mainly clear conditions continuing.

High pressure to be in control during the rest of the week (Andre Brooks)

High pressure will continue to move towards the east over the next few days and this will bring the temperatures back up into seasonable values, with highs climbing into the low to upper 80s. Quiet conditions will continue to encompass the area Wednesday into Friday. This weekend into Monday, a slow moving cold front will be moving through the area and this will drop the temperatures into the low 70s to mid 80s with scattered thunderstorms around the area.

