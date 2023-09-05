Dale named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Senior Eleanor Dale earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week recognition, announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Dale scored four goals this past week, including two game-winners, in the Huskers’ shutouts over Missouri (5-0) and Kansas State (4-0). Dale netted two goals in the first half against both the Tigers and the Wildcats.

Overall, she currently leads the Big Ten in goals (8), game-winning goals (4), points (18), shots (32) and shots on goal (16). Additionally, Dale is currently tied for first in the country in game-winners, third in goals and fourth in shots per game (5.33).

This week’s conference honor marks the first Husker to earn Offensive Player of the Week since Faith Carter received the nod on Sept. 25, 2018. This recognition is the first overall weekly award of the season, and first since Sami Hauk (Goalkeeper of the Week) and forward Abbey Schwarz (Freshman of the Week) won their respective awards in 2021.

The Huskers, who are 5-0-1, enter this week’s home matches against UC Davis and Saint Louis on a six-match unbeaten streak.

NU battles the Aggies on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (CT) before Sunday’s tilt against the Billikens at 1:50 p.m. (CT). Both matches will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.