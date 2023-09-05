Dale named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Senior Eleanor Dale earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week recognition, announced by the...
Senior Eleanor Dale earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week recognition, announced by the conference on Tuesday.(10/11 NOW)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Senior Eleanor Dale earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week recognition, announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Dale scored four goals this past week, including two game-winners, in the Huskers’ shutouts over Missouri (5-0) and Kansas State (4-0). Dale netted two goals in the first half against both the Tigers and the Wildcats.

Overall, she currently leads the Big Ten in goals (8), game-winning goals (4), points (18), shots (32) and shots on goal (16). Additionally, Dale is currently tied for first in the country in game-winners, third in goals and fourth in shots per game (5.33).

This week’s conference honor marks the first Husker to earn Offensive Player of the Week since Faith Carter received the nod on Sept. 25, 2018. This recognition is the first overall weekly award of the season, and first since Sami Hauk (Goalkeeper of the Week) and forward Abbey Schwarz (Freshman of the Week) won their respective awards in 2021.

The Huskers, who are 5-0-1, enter this week’s home matches against UC Davis and Saint Louis on a six-match unbeaten streak.

NU battles the Aggies on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (CT) before Sunday’s tilt against the Billikens at 1:50 p.m. (CT). Both matches will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Two flintlock pistols stolen in North Platte theft
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80
Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?

Latest News

Opening Night with Husker Hoops set for Sept. 29
FULL VIDEO: OL Ethan Piper Game Week Press Conference (9/5/23)
FULL VIDEO: OL Ethan Piper Game Week Press Conference (9/5/23)
HC John Cook
Nebraska Volleyball returns to Devaney to face Creighton, Long Beach State this week
FULL VIDEO: WR Alex Bullock Game Week Press Conference (9/5/23)
FULL VIDEO: WR Alex Bullock Game Week Press Conference (9/5/23)