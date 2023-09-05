Eight competitors left for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska’ contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The second annual Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska competition has progressed to the final eight products, after receiving over 30,000 votes in the first round from various parts of the state.
Nebraskans can vote for their favorite locally-made product in a bracket-style competition from Sept. 5 to Sept. 10. All residents, including manufacturers and students, are invited to participate.
One product that sticks out for the central Nebraska community would have to be the Ram Air Turbine Hub from Collins Aerospace in York.
Other products in the tournament include:
- Chocolate Meltaways, Bakers Candies, Greenwood
- Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver, Endicott Clay Products Company, Endicott
- Fire Truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder
- Flyover Whiskey, Flyover Whiskey, West Point
- Geothermal Greenhouse, Greenhouse in the Snow-Antioch Machine Shop, Alliance
- Ignis, Drone Amplifed, Lincoln
- Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, Rocket Mobility, Columbus
The winner will be announced on Oct. 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista. The top 16 finalists will display their products.
