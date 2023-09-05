Eight competitors left for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska’ contest

Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska(NE Manufacturing Alliance)
By Adynn Kusek
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The second annual Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska competition has progressed to the final eight products, after receiving over 30,000 votes in the first round from various parts of the state.

Nebraskans can vote for their favorite locally-made product in a bracket-style competition from Sept. 5 to Sept. 10. All residents, including manufacturers and students, are invited to participate.

One product that sticks out for the central Nebraska community would have to be the Ram Air Turbine Hub from Collins Aerospace in York.

Other products in the tournament include:

  • Chocolate Meltaways, Bakers Candies, Greenwood
  • Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver, Endicott Clay Products Company, Endicott
  • Fire Truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder
  • Flyover Whiskey, Flyover Whiskey, West Point
  • Geothermal Greenhouse, Greenhouse in the Snow-Antioch Machine Shop, Alliance
  • Ignis, Drone Amplifed, Lincoln
  • Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, Rocket Mobility, Columbus

The winner will be announced on Oct. 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista. The top 16 finalists will display their products.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person injured in rollover accident
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment...
Smoke advisory issued for western Nebraska
Toledo police lights
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Two flintlock pistols stolen in North Platte theft
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80

Latest News

North Platte City Council denies adoption of the recommendation of the old church on Anna...
North Platte City Council denies adoption of recommendation of old church on Anna Avenue becoming event venue
UNK and UNMC partnered for the project.
UNK and UNMC partner for health education project
Sutherland Bridge
Lincoln County Commissioners accept bid for Sutherland Bridge project
Lincoln County Commissioners accept bid for Sutherland Bridge project
Lincoln County Commissioners accept bid for Sutherland Bridge project
Nebraska awarded $10.8 million to modernize power grid, fight climate crisis