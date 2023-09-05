Husker soccer demolish Wildcats in Manhattan

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska soccer team reignited their rivalry with Kansas State on Sunday in Manhattan.

After some early pressure, the Huskers found their breakthrough in the 15th minute, when Jordan Zade’s cross found Sarah Weber. Her header was saved, but striker Eleanor Dale pounced for the put back, her seventh goal of the season put the big red up 1-0.

Later in the 28th minute, Florence Belzile played a through ball down the right sideline for Abby Schwarz. She slipped the ball across the 6-yard box and Dale flew into the area put it in the roof of the net. The goal from the English national doubled the Husker lead.

A few minutes later, in the 35th minute, the big red were on the attack again as Sadie Waite dribbled to the top of the 18-yard box and laid it to Maggie Altman. She took a shot, which beat the keeper to the near post to extend the Nebraska advantage to 3-0.

Nebraska’s stellar first half continued as Altman’s cross found Weber in the box, Weber headed it home in the corner of the netting to put the Huskers ahead 4-0 in the 40th minute.

Nebraska defeated Kansas State, 4-0.

The Huskers have now eclipsed four or more goals three times this season.

Next up for Nebraska, they host UC Davis on Thursday at 7 p.m.

