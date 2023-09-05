Huskers look to move on from loss to Minnesota, turn focus to road game against Colorado

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Nebraska football players will speak to the media starting at 12:15 p.m. as part of regularly scheduled game week press conferences.

You can watch their full interviews in the video player above as they become available.

Nebraska (0-1) is scheduled to take on Colorado (1-0) on Saturday with kickoff at 11 a.m. Central Time at the Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The football game will be televised on FOX. It can also be heard on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the official Huskers App.

Nebraska will be hitting the road for the second straight week after opening at Minnesota last Thursday. 1995 was the last time Huskers opened a season with back-to-back road games.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Two flintlock pistols stolen in North Platte theft
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80
Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
Deaf driver wins $36 million judgment against Omaha trucking company

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: Head Coach John Cook Weekly Press Conference (9/5/23)
FULL VIDEO: Head Coach John Cook Weekly Press Conference (9/5/23)
The Nebraska women's soccer team visited the Kansas State Wildcats on September 3, 2023.
Husker soccer demolish Wildcats in Manhattan
The Huskers Head Coach, Matt Rhule, spoke with the press on Monday to discuss their upcoming...
Nebraska prepares to face off against Colorado
Hershey host Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic blow out Hershey