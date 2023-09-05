Nebraska State Patrol releases new details in death of Trumbull woman along Hwy 91

GARFIELD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Burwell man is expected in court later this week for charges connected to a suspicious death in Garfield County in August.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, 22-year-old Calvin Measner is charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and two misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension and obstruction of a peace officer.

The NSP announced they were looking into a death along Highway 91, east of Burwell back on Aug. 23.

According to the NSP release, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from troopers in response to a reported deceased individual who had been located along the highway.

The person was identified as 33-year-old Amanda Summers of Trumbull.

According to court documents, Measner called dispatch on Aug. 23 telling them that his girlfriend had jumped out of a moving vehicle and after searching for her he was unable to locate.

An investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol said in the affidavit that he observed the deceased woman with injuries consistent with road rash on the extremities and torso, as well as an injury to the back of her head.

When interviewed by NSP, court records said Measner first told them that he, Summers and two others were driving to Ord and after dropping one person off, Summers accused Measner of cheating and then jumped out of the vehicle.

Later, Measner changed his story and told the investigator that he was actually the one driving and alone in the pickup when Summers jumped out. The affidavit said he lied at first because he didn’t have a valid license.

A bond was set at 10% of $5,000 and he’s due in court on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.