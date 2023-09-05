Nebraska women’s soccer team breaks into top 25

The Nebraska women’s soccer team is ranked No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches and the Top...
The Nebraska women’s soccer team is ranked No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches and the Top Drawer Soccer polls, as this week’s rankings were announced Tuesday.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska women’s soccer team is ranked No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches and the Top Drawer Soccer polls, as this week’s rankings were announced Tuesday.

The Huskers are off to their best start since 2000, as the Huskers are undefeated through the first six games of the season. NU has outscored its opponents 22-4 with three shoutouts.

Senior Eleanor Dale, this week’s Big Ten Offensive and Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week, leads the conference in goals (8), game-winning finishes (4), points (18), shots (32) and shots on goal (16). Additionally, Dale is currently tied for first in the country in game-winners, third in goals and fourth in shots per game (5.33).

As a team, the Huskers are fifth in the nation in shots per game, as they are averaging 22.33, and the team is tied for ninth in the country in total goals, which is also the most to start the season since 2011.

This is the first time NU has been ranked since the 2018 season where they were No. 22. That team finished 9-7-5 and 5-3-3 in conference play, falling in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

United Soccer Coaches Top 25 (Sept. 5)

1             BYU

2             Stanford

3             North Carolina

4             UCLA

5             Florida State

6             Penn State

7             Arkansas

8             Santa Clara

9             Clemson

10           South Carolina

11           Notre Dame

12           Alabama

13           Georgetown

14           Duke

15           Washington State

16           Memphis

17           Texas

18           Virginia

19           Southern California

20           Northwestern

21           Xavier

22           Pittsburgh

23           Gonzaga

24           Nebraska

25           TCU

Top Drawer Soccer Poll

1             Florida State

2             Stanford

3             BYU

4             Penn State

5             North Carolina

6             UCLA

7             Virginia

8             Notre Dame

9             South Carolina

10           Arkansas

11           Pittsburgh

12           Duke

13           Santa Clara

14           Georgetown

15           Alabama

16           USC

17           Memphis

18           Texas

19           Xavier

20           TCU

21           Saint Louis

22           Providence

23           Brown

24           Nebraska

25           Washington State

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Two flintlock pistols stolen in North Platte theft
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80
Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?

Latest News

Senior Eleanor Dale earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week recognition, announced by the...
Dale named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Opening Night with Husker Hoops set for Sept. 29
FULL VIDEO: OL Ethan Piper Game Week Press Conference (9/5/23)
FULL VIDEO: OL Ethan Piper Game Week Press Conference (9/5/23)
HC John Cook
Nebraska Volleyball returns to Devaney to face Creighton, Long Beach State this week