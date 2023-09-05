One person injured in rollover accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person was injured during a rollover accident on the southeast side of North Platte on Thursday.

North Platte Police said officers were called to the intersection of Walnut and C Streets just before 9 p.m. Thursday after a westbound Chevy Tahoe struck a northbound Chevy Silverado causing it to roll on its side.

The driver of the truck was taken to Great Plains Health with minor injuries.

No citations were issued.

