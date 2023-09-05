One person injured in rollover accident

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person was injured during a rollover accident on the southeast side of North Platte on Thursday.

North Platte Police said officers were called to the intersection of Walnut and C Streets just before 9 p.m. Thursday after a westbound Chevy Tahoe struck a northbound Chevy Silverado causing it to roll on its side.

The driver of the truck was taken to Great Plains Health with minor injuries.

No citations were issued.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Two flintlock pistols stolen in North Platte theft
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80
Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
Pet of the Week: Meet Meat Ball!
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?

Latest News

Calvin Measner
Nebraska State Patrol releases new details in death of Trumbull woman along Hwy 91
Michael Schelling, 59, of Minden, is heading to prison for a sex crime.
Minden cab driver sentenced to prison for sex crime
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment...
Smoke advisory issued for western Nebraska