Smoke advisory issued for western Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have issued a smoke advisory for western Nebraska.(AirNow.gov)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued a smoke advisory for western Nebraska on Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening and includes the cities of Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Hyannis, Kimball, Ogallala, Sidney and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours.

The air quality index is listed as “moderate to unhealthy” due to the Canadian wildfires and are indicated by the colors of yellow, orange and red.

Visit here for real-time indexes for Nebraska.

