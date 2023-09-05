Sutherland man charged with sexual assault and domestic violence

31-year-old Juan Martinez
31-year-old Juan Martinez(KNOP)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Sutherland man is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted and beat a woman in her home.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Juan Martinez arrived at a woman’s home uninvited at 2 a.m. Monday. Martinez demanded sex, but she refused.

Deputies said the woman tried to leave several times, but Martinez threw her back onto the bed and continued to hit her. The woman managed to escape with her son and were found in her vehicle by deputies at Ozzie’s along Highway 30. The woman was transported to Great Plains Health to treat her injuries.

Martinez is charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and domestic assault causing bodily injury.

