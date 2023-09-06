Cozad Elementary students learn about farming at Agriculture Exposure Day

Students at Cozad Elementary school had a unique field trip on Wednesday.
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fourth and 5th grade classes were at Platte Valley Farms Incorporated for agriculture day to learn about different parts of farming and what goes into different aspects that often get overlooked. Students were able to partake in hands on learning on the field trip and got students like Mila Fetchman very excited about agriculture.

“Learning how to make butter. So all you have to do is you get some cream from milk and you just shake it until it’s butter and then you add salt and then you can eat it,” Fetchman said.

This event has been going on for some time and organizer Ann Smith is pleased that young students get to learn so much about farming.

“AG day, I know for sure it has been going on since 2008. it might have started at 6 but I lost track, it’s every two years. we hope to plant the seed and see with ag being the number one industry in Nebraska that there is a wide variety of things you can do and still be in agriculture so it gives them exposure to that,” Smith said.

Students got hands on experience learning about how butter is made along with how food goes from the farm to the table to get young minds thinking of a possible career in agriculture.

