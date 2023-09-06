Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful to host tire disposal event

Residents can dispose of old tires for free during the two day tire amnesty event on Oct. 5-6.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful is teaming up with the City of North Platte and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a tire amnesty event.

The collection is set for Oct. 5-6 at the North Platte Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the 250 ton threshold is met.

Ten tires per household will be accepted at no cost. Tire businesses and rims are excluded from the event.

For additional questions please contact Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful at (308) 534-8100.

