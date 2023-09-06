Lincoln County Commissioners accept bid for Sutherland Bridge project

Lincoln County Commissioners accept bid for Sutherland Bridge project
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners officially accepted a bid for the Sutherland North Bridge Project on Tuesday.

The commissioners received officials’ bids for the decades-long project on Aug. 21 and took time with the Lincoln County Highway Superintendent and Deputy County Attorney to review the bids.

The commissioners ended up selecting a big one that came in over a million dollars under the estimated bid.

“It almost seems too good to be true when you see the low bid and high bid there was a considerable difference from the expected bids and you have some questions in your mind and that is why we took the time to review,” said Chairman Jerry Woodruff.

A start date for construction on the Sutherland North Bridge is yet to be determined. Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz said prior to construction, drone footage of the area will be required.

This week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was held on Tuesday due to the Labor Day Holiday on Monday. The meeting was live-streamed on the County’s YouTube page.

