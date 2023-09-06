North Platte City Council denies recommendation of Anna Avenue church to become event venue

North Platte City Council denies adoption of the recommendation of the old church on Anna Avenue becoming an event venue
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A hot-button agenda item was the main reason why the North Platte City Hall Council Chambers were over audience capacity for Tuesday’s city council meeting. Over a dozen people came up to the microphone to testify before the council and members of the community.

Many people live on Anna Avenue, either across the street or right next door to the venue. The top concerns for the people who live on Anna Avenue was the potential disturbance to residents and additional traffic in the area.

Some individuals worried that there would be an increase in drinking and use of drugs, as well as speeding.

Others showed their support for welcoming new business to North Platte. Supporters said North Platte was a growing city, and that there was a need for additional event venues.

North Platte Mayor Branden Kelliher said that he was very pleased that so many came out to let their voices be heard on the matter.

The council denied the adoption of the recommendation for the church to become a new venue by a unanimous, 8-0 vote.

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person injured in rollover accident
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment...
Smoke advisory issued for western Nebraska
Toledo police lights
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Two flintlock pistols stolen in North Platte theft
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80

Latest News

North Platte City Council denies adoption of the recommendation of the old church on Anna...
North Platte City Council denies adoption of recommendation of old church on Anna Avenue becoming event venue
UNK and UNMC partnered for the project.
UNK and UNMC partner for health education project
Sutherland Bridge
Lincoln County Commissioners accept bid for Sutherland Bridge project
Lincoln County Commissioners accept bid for Sutherland Bridge project
Lincoln County Commissioners accept bid for Sutherland Bridge project