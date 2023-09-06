North Platte City Council denies recommendation of Anna Avenue church to become event venue

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A hot-button agenda item was the main reason why the North Platte City Hall Council Chambers were over audience capacity for Tuesday’s city council meeting. Over a dozen people came up to the microphone to testify before the council and members of the community.

Many people live on Anna Avenue, either across the street or right next door to the venue. The top concerns for the people who live on Anna Avenue was the potential disturbance to residents and additional traffic in the area.

Some individuals worried that there would be an increase in drinking and use of drugs, as well as speeding.

Others showed their support for welcoming new business to North Platte. Supporters said North Platte was a growing city, and that there was a need for additional event venues.

North Platte Mayor Branden Kelliher said that he was very pleased that so many came out to let their voices be heard on the matter.

The council denied the adoption of the recommendation for the church to become a new venue by a unanimous, 8-0 vote.

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

