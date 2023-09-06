North Platte High and Hershey Softball teams fall short while Ogallala, Hershey and Paxton Volleyball teams pick up victories

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Greater Nebraska athletes returned to action Tuesday after having the Labor Day Holiday off Monday.

North Platte High Softball hosted Hasting St. Cecilia in a back-and-forth affair. A pitch from Skylar Bedlan allowed Avery Kissinger to make the connection on a pop-fly but it comes down into the hands of the Bulldogs with Macie Freeze to force an out for the Lady Bulldogs.

Soon after, Freeze is up to bat for North Platte High and hits the ball between two Bluehawks, Freeze is not satisfied staying put on first or second and tries to slide into third but Hasting St. Cecilla forces the out.

There was no shortage of hits in this one from either squad, Jaleigh Comer makes a connection on a bunt but the Bluehawks force the out again and leave North Platte with a 4-2 Victory. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Lady Bulldogs, who will look to get back in the win column Thursday by hosting Lincoln Southeast.

Another pair of teams from the Nebraska Tri-Cities ventured into Greater Nebraska Tuesday evening as Grand Island Central Catholic and Highway 6 Trailblazers a co-op between Adams Central and Holdrege venture down I-80 into Hershey to take on the Panthers.

Top of the 4th with the Panthers and Crusaders of GICC, Mady Renz sends a teammate home after hitting this one down Broadway. But, Senior Olivia Moorhead and the Lady Panthers caught fire soon after with strong pitching to bring the Panthers back out. Here they look to get on the scoreboard with a hit from Senior Karlee Denny but GICC is there to force them out.

Hershey would fall short in this one, then GICC would get the best out of the Trailblazers before the Adams Central - Hastings Co-Op got the best out of Hershey. The Panthers drop to 2-11 on the year and prepare for Thursday’s games against Chase County.

In Volleyball, Hershey traveled into Dawson County and swept Cozad in three sets. Ogallala hosted McCook and got the best of the Bison in three sets. And, Paxton advances to 5-0 with a three-set sweep of Brady. Medicine Valley’s Volleyball team fell short to Bertrand in three sets. The Lady Wildcats of Wallace hosted a tri-angular and swept Perkins County and Hitchcock County in two sets each, respectively. Cambridge knocked off North Platte St. Pat’s in two sets, as Maywood-Hayes Center beat Arapahoe in two sets before falling short to Loomis two sets to one.

