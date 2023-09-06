North Platte High and Hershey Softball teams fall short while Ogallala, Hershey and Paxton Volleyball teams pick up victories

High School Sports from Tuesday, September 5th, 2023
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Greater Nebraska athletes returned to action Tuesday after having the Labor Day Holiday off Monday.

North Platte High Softball hosted Hasting St. Cecilia in a back-and-forth affair. A pitch from Skylar Bedlan allowed Avery Kissinger to make the connection on a pop-fly but it comes down into the hands of the Bulldogs with Macie Freeze to force an out for the Lady Bulldogs.

Soon after, Freeze is up to bat for North Platte High and hits the ball between two Bluehawks, Freeze is not satisfied staying put on first or second and tries to slide into third but Hasting St. Cecilla forces the out.

There was no shortage of hits in this one from either squad, Jaleigh Comer makes a connection on a bunt but the Bluehawks force the out again and leave North Platte with a 4-2 Victory. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Lady Bulldogs, who will look to get back in the win column Thursday by hosting Lincoln Southeast.

Another pair of teams from the Nebraska Tri-Cities ventured into Greater Nebraska Tuesday evening as Grand Island Central Catholic and Highway 6 Trailblazers a co-op between Adams Central and Holdrege venture down I-80 into Hershey to take on the Panthers.

Top of the 4th with the Panthers and Crusaders of GICC, Mady Renz sends a teammate home after hitting this one down Broadway. But, Senior Olivia Moorhead and the Lady Panthers caught fire soon after with strong pitching to bring the Panthers back out. Here they look to get on the scoreboard with a hit from Senior Karlee Denny but GICC is there to force them out.

Hershey would fall short in this one, then GICC would get the best out of the Trailblazers before the Adams Central - Hastings Co-Op got the best out of Hershey. The Panthers drop to 2-11 on the year and prepare for Thursday’s games against Chase County.

In Volleyball, Hershey traveled into Dawson County and swept Cozad in three sets. Ogallala hosted McCook and got the best of the Bison in three sets. And, Paxton advances to 5-0 with a three-set sweep of Brady. Medicine Valley’s Volleyball team fell short to Bertrand in three sets. The Lady Wildcats of Wallace hosted a tri-angular and swept Perkins County and Hitchcock County in two sets each, respectively. Cambridge knocked off North Platte St. Pat’s in two sets, as Maywood-Hayes Center beat Arapahoe in two sets before falling short to Loomis two sets to one.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person injured in rollover accident
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment...
Smoke advisory issued for western Nebraska
Toledo police lights
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Two flintlock pistols stolen in North Platte theft
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80

Latest News

HC John Cook
Nebraska Volleyball returns to Devaney to face Creighton, Long Beach State this week
High School Sports from Tuesday, September 5th, 2023
High School Sports from Tuesday, September 5th, 2023
The Nebraska women’s soccer team is ranked No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches and the Top...
Nebraska women’s soccer team breaks into top 25
Senior Eleanor Dale earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week recognition, announced by the...
Dale named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week