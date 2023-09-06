Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car. (Source: WJLA/TIKTOK/@TRAPPLOSS_/@ILOVEMYMANK/CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - Some cellphone video is raising eyebrows in suburban Washington, D.C.

In it, a police officer can be seen in a park going into the back of his squad car with a woman he had been hugging just before.

The first video with millions of views shows uniformed Prince George’s County police officer Francesco Marlett in an embrace with a woman in the parking lot of a park. Children can be heard playing in the background.

After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car and disappear behind heavily tinted windows.

Marlett has been suspended while the police department investigates.

The person behind the cell phone camera, without revealing his name, shares his version of the events he recorded at this community park in Oxon Hill Sunday night just after 7.

“As we see the interaction getting more interesting, we were, ‘Let’s just record. Let’s see what happens,’” the witness said.

“I witnessed a cop doing something that any other citizen would have been charged with,” the witness said. “The police officer, he did it in broad daylight. He didn’t even look up. He didn’t care who was watching, who was witnessing. He didn’t care if there were kids around. Thirty minutes went by. It started getting dark. That’s when she literally just got out the truck and went about her way.”

But that’s not the end of the story because after his video surfaced, a second video was posted, showing the same police car in a different park, but once again steps from a playground, once again with a woman getting in the back seat.

It has been learned that Marlett was once charged with child abuse, indicted in 2016 for allegedly knocking a 3-year-old unconscious.

The charges were later dropped, his record expunged, and the officer returned to the streets.

He was also suspended for a month on May after being accused of domestic violence. He returned to duty in June.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person injured in rollover accident
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment...
Smoke advisory issued for western Nebraska
Calvin Measner
Nebraska State Patrol releases new details in death of Trumbull woman along Hwy 91
The driver was in tears and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
August 2023 was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern...
This summer’s swelter was a global record breaker for high heat, meteorologists say
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer suspended after seen getting in back of police vehicle with woman
FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police...
Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say