Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say

FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police...
FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police said they are looking for a suspect.(Michigan State Police)
By Seth Wells, WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State Police said a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after allegedly lighting multiple State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle.

Michigan State Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and that no troopers were in the vehicles at the time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Michigan State Police say anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person injured in rollover accident
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment...
Smoke advisory issued for western Nebraska
Calvin Measner
Nebraska State Patrol releases new details in death of Trumbull woman along Hwy 91
The driver was in tears and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
August 2023 was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern...
This summer’s swelter was a global record breaker for high heat, meteorologists say
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer suspended after seen getting in back of police vehicle with woman