Sutherland football looks to turn it around after 0-2 start

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Matt Mortimer is the new coach in town for the Sutherland Sailors. He comes over from the east side of the state of Nebraska and is prepared to bring his system to his new team.

“I have wanted to go west for a long time. I’m a little different than most coaches, I’m my own business man so I have my own personal business, I can fluctuate on what I do. My wife and I both grew up in the Sandhills, we loved it there and I love it out west. I have always loved it out west, I just actually needed a reason and that part fell into place and it was an opportunity with Sutherland popping open and I took advantage of that,” Mortimer said.

With the Sailors dropping their first two games in close contests, Coach Mortimer knows that it’s a long season and knows what it takes to win. Even if that means you stumble out of the gate, that it’s not how you start it’s how you finish.

“The season is an eight game season so you don’t just play eight games you plan to play more that is what we always tell them. We are not here to play eight we are here to play 12 so continue to get better week in and week out, week in and week out fix the mistakes we make, watch them. By the time the season gets close to the end that is when you want to be playing your best ball and I think you are capable of doing that,” Mortimer said.

Learning a new system can be challenging and rewarding and for senior Kole Walz even though it’s been a slow start, things are really starting to click.

“It was a little difficult at first just not knowing what we were getting ourselves into but once we got to know the guy he showed us the way and he’s leading us down the right path, we just gotta put it all together,” Walz said.

Senior leadership is also very important to a high school team’s success and Boone Snyder knows how important it is not only to lead the underclassmen but his fellow seniors and juniors as well.

“And throughout the years I have also seen a bunch of seniors and I think that I can be a better leader but it’s also important to show these kids that they are doing fine and they need to go hard everyday in practice to give us good looks,” Snyder said.

The Sailors look to turn things around as they host the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Friday at 6pm.

