University of Nebraska enrollment remains flat

Only two out of the five campuses from the University of Nebraska System saw an increase in enrollment for this fall
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Only two out of the five campuses from the University of Nebraska System saw an increase in enrollment for this fall, according to a new census figures released on Wednesday.

President Ted Carter announced enrollment within the NU System was holding steady at 49,419 for fall 2023, a 0.3 percent decline or -148 students compared to fall 2022 enrollment. This fall, only the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture saw an increase.

The new census figures released aligned with the 2023-24 operating budget approved in June by the Board of Regents, which assumed flat enrollment, according to the NU System.

Campus enrollment totals:

  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln: 23,600 (0.9 percent decrease)
  • University of Nebraska at Omaha: 15,015 (0.3 percent decrease)
  • University of Nebraska at Kearney: 6,017 (0.4 percent decrease)
  • University of Nebraska Medical Center: 4,555 (3.4 percent increase)
  • Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture: 232 (7.2 percent decrease)

Carter said he was pleased to see enrollment stabilize after two years of declines.

“A strong, growing State of Nebraska is directly linked to a strong, growing University of Nebraska,” Carter said. “While our university is not immune to demographic realities and other challenges facing all of higher education, the needs of our workforce and state are too important for us not to be completely focused on attracting, retaining and graduating as many students as possible.

Carter credited campus teams for their work in engaging prospective students and added that student recruitment and retention will continue to be an “all-hands-on-deck” effort across the university system.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we have turned a corner. As our Five-Point Plan for elevating the University of Nebraska’s competitiveness and success makes clear, student recruitment is at the top of our priority list. We will continue to be creative and aggressive in building new strategies for making certain all students know there is a place for them at the University of Nebraska,” Carter said.

Despite the decrease in enrollment numbers, system-wide enrollments of graduate and professional students both saw more than a 2 percent increase.

Overall credit hours were also up by 0.3 percent and the number of full-time students grew by 0.2 percent. Enrollments in high-demand workforce areas, including engineering and agriculture at UNL, information science and technology at UNO, and health science and business and technology at UNK, were also seeing positive growth trends.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person injured in rollover accident
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Department of Environment...
Smoke advisory issued for western Nebraska
Calvin Measner
Nebraska State Patrol releases new details in death of Trumbull woman along Hwy 91
The driver was in tears and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

Latest News

Residents can dispose of old tires for free during the two day tire amnesty event on Oct. 5-6.
Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful to host tire disposal event
Bart Beutler, 48, is now charged with second-degree murder of his wife Stacie on Jan. 30 in York.
York suspect to be sentenced in death of his wife
Nebraska State Troopers arrested 94 impaired drivers during a three-week enforcement campaign...
Troopers arrest 94 impaired drivers during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
FBI Omaha provided these images of John Doe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
FBI Omaha seeks help with sexual exploitation investigation