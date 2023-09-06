Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US

FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.

Atlanta News First and the website Downdetector.com noted an increase in Verizon outages for Atlanta-area customers in the afternoon.

Other customers reported issues across Georgia, as well as in Alabama, to the Verizon Support account on X, previously known as Twitter.

In a response message on X, Verizon Support acknowledged “an outage reported in Georgia,” but the company said repairs were being worked on.

