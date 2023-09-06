Warmer and remaining dry Wednesday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Summer is doing one last hurrah the rest of the workweek with warmer temperatures and staying dry around here.

As high pressure gains complete control of the area, this will bring in a southerly flow over the next few days. With that, it will nudge the temperatures in the low to upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday into Friday. Sunny skies and calmer winds will also be the theme during this time as well. The lows will drop into the 50s with mainly clear skies and winds remaining calm. The humidity levels will increase some during this period as well.

Remaining sunny and warmer Wednesday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend and early next week, a slow moving cold front will be pushing into the area. This will create showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Monday. Highs will drop into the low 70s to mid 80s during this time, with a northeasterly flow around here. Rainfall amounts will be around a .25 to .5 inch with locally higher totals. No severe weather is anticipated during this time, but we will keep you posted as time progresses.

