York suspect to be sentenced in death of his wife

Bart Beutler accepted a plea deal in August to lessen the murder charge against him.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The York man accused of killing his wife in January will be sentenced in October after taking a plea deal in the case against him.

Bart Beutler, 48, is now charged with second-degree murder of his wife Stacie on Jan. 30 in York. He pleaded no contest to that charge as well as a possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charge. Other charges against him were lessened or dropped as part of the plea agreement.

On January 30, York Police arrested Beutler after receiving a 911 call indicating that his wife Stacie had been shot multiple times.

Court records showed Beutler called dispatchers and reported a “gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.”

Upon arrival, police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beutler’s sentencing is scheduled for October 30 at 11 a.m. in York County District Court.

