Burwell man makes first appearance for charges connected to girlfriend’s death

GARFIELD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Burwell man appeared in court on Thursday for charges connected to a suspicious death in Garfield County last month.

Calvin Measner, 22, is charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and two misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension and obstruction of a peace officer.

The charges are related to the August 23 death of Measner’s girlfriend.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from troopers in response to a reported deceased individual who had been located along Highway 91, east of Burwell.

The person was identified as 33-year-old Amanda Summers of Trumbull.

According to court documents, Measner told the NSP investigator that Summers jumped out of a moving vehicle after accusing him of cheating.

A bond was set at 10% of $5,000 along with a few other conditions.

His preliminary hearing is set for October 5 at 2:30 p.m.

