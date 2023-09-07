DiGiorno releases new pineapple pickle pizza that promptly sells out

DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet – introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple...
DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet – introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple Pickle Pizza.(DiGiorno | PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – DiGiorno says it’s fueling a controversial pizza debate by offering a specialty pizza with both pineapple and pickle toppings.

Pizza toppings have always been a hot topic, especially pineapple and – more recently – pickles.

According to DiGiorno, its creative team “is saying yes to both” with its new Pineapple Pickle Pizza.

“Loaded with controversy, DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle Pizza brings together two of the most divisive toppings in pizza history,” the company shared.

DiGiorno representatives say the pizza has a hand-tossed crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese with dill pickles and chunks of pineapple split down the middle.

DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet -- introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple...
DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet -- introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple Pickle Pizza.(DiGiorno)

“Fans can battle it out to choose their favorite side!” the company shared on social media.

DiGiorno said it is making a limited number of its pineapple pickle pizzas available online for free this month while supplies last.

The company’s website said the product drop for this week is currently sold out, but a limited number of the specialty pizzas “will be dropped weekly” throughout the month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person injured in rollover accident
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Mayor Brandon Kelliher jokingly said during the public hearings on September 5 that this was a...
North Platte City Council denies recommendation of Anna Avenue church to become event venue
Calvin Measner
Nebraska State Patrol releases new details in death of Trumbull woman along Hwy 91
Cozad elementary students learn about corn is harvested at Platte Valley Farms INC on September...
Cozad Elementary students learn about farming at Agriculture Exposure Day

Latest News

Monitoring wells at 16 Pillen family-tied operations have tested for nitrate levels far above...
Pillen’s Water: High nitrate detected on hog farms owned by Nebraska’s governor
FILE - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker testifies on...
Biden will nominate a former Obama official to run the Federal Aviation Administration
Pentagon
US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine to boost counteroffensive
When he died, Ryan Furtado was doing one of Peloton Interactive's "Core" workouts, which...
Man ‘killed instantly’ when Peloton bike fell on his neck, severing artery, lawsuit says
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 committee subpoena