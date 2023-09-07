District 177 welcomes new boutique

Glik's Boutique held its grand opening Thursday at Heartland Flats District 177 Thursday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fifth generation family-owned clothing store is now calling Heartland Flats at District 177 home. A ribbon cutting and grand opening for Glik’s Boutique was held Thursday to mark the occasion.

The boutique chain was founded by Joseph Glik in 1897. It currently has 65 locations in eleven states, including four in Nebraska.

The store is one of eleven retailers that make up District 177. Officials broke ground on the $75 million shopping district two years ago and its expected to be completely finished in the next 18 to 24 months.

“We’re starting to become more recognized as a destination state for quality of life and and people want to move here and businesses are starting to recognize that,” said Dayspring Bank Vice-President Michael Phillips.

“Now people understand why sometimes you have to have incentives and it’s really a true investment to see these types of things that emerge,” said North Platte Area Chamber and Development President and CEO Gary Person.

Glik’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday’s from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m..

