Glow ball tourney yields over $2,100 for NPCC Softball

By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Community College softball team pocketed over $2,100 from its glow ball golf tournament Saturday. A total of 23 teams attended the fundraiser at the Oregon Trail Golf Course south of Sutherland. Proceeds were split with Sutherland Athletics, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.

Activities included a dinner, silent auction, costume contests, and a tournament. The costume winners were:

  • Best Dressed Team: Lane Swedberg and Amy Sabatka
  • Best Decorated Cart: Brandi Janecek and Logan Ceballos

The tournament winners were: Hallei and Molly Morales and Scott and Josh Furrow.

