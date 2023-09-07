Glow ball tourney yields over $2,100 for NPCC Softball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Community College softball team pocketed over $2,100 from its glow ball golf tournament Saturday. A total of 23 teams attended the fundraiser at the Oregon Trail Golf Course south of Sutherland. Proceeds were split with Sutherland Athletics, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.

Activities included a dinner, silent auction, costume contests, and a tournament. The costume winners were:

Best Dressed Team: Lane Swedberg and Amy Sabatka

Best Decorated Cart: Brandi Janecek and Logan Ceballos

The tournament winners were: Hallei and Molly Morales and Scott and Josh Furrow.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.