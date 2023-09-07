Kourtney Kardashian reveals she underwent urgent fetal surgery to save unborn child

Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las...
Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kourtney Kardashian revealed she underwent urgent fetal surgery to save her unborn child.

She posted the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of her hand holding her husband Travis Barker’s hand in what appears to be a hospital bed.

The 44-year-old reality star announced she was pregnant in June. Later that month, the couple revealed they’re expecting a baby boy.

It’s their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian posted the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of her hand...
Kourtney Kardashian posted the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of her hand holding husband Travis Barker's hand in what appears to be a hospital bed.(IG/kourtneykardash via CNN Newsource)

Already a mom to three, Kardashian posted that she wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

She wrote, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kardashian did not elaborate on why the surgery was needed.

Barker was on tour in the U.K. with his band Blink-182, but they postponed performances so he could return home to be with his wife.

Barker said the tour will resume on Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person injured in rollover accident
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Mayor Brandon Kelliher jokingly said during the public hearings on September 5 that this was a...
North Platte City Council denies recommendation of Anna Avenue church to become event venue
Calvin Measner
Nebraska State Patrol releases new details in death of Trumbull woman along Hwy 91
Cozad elementary students learn about corn is harvested at Platte Valley Farms INC on September...
Cozad Elementary students learn about farming at Agriculture Exposure Day

Latest News

Monitoring wells at 16 Pillen family-tied operations have tested for nitrate levels far above...
Pillen’s Water: High nitrate detected on hog farms owned by Nebraska’s governor
FILE - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker testifies on...
Biden will nominate a former Obama official to run the Federal Aviation Administration
Pentagon
US announces new $600 million aid package for Ukraine to boost counteroffensive
When he died, Ryan Furtado was doing one of Peloton Interactive's "Core" workouts, which...
Man ‘killed instantly’ when Peloton bike fell on his neck, severing artery, lawsuit says
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 committee subpoena