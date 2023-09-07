Many changes to come across the area over the next several days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next week, conditions across the area will be going through many changes, which includes everything you can think of.

Firstly, on Thursday and Friday, high pressure will continue to push the warm and slightly humid air into the area. This will bring the highs into the mid to upper 80s to near 90, with mainly sunny skies and slim muggy air. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 50s, with some stray 40s possible. Breezy winds of around 5 to 15 mph will be present during this time, and coming out of the southeast. This will improve the air quality, by sending the smoke back towards Canada.

A plethora of changes will be occurring across the area (Andre Brooks)

During the day Saturday into Monday, a slow moving cold front will be moving through and this will push in cooler air. Highs will be dropping from the low to mid 80s Saturday into the 60s Sunday into Monday. With this front, rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible during this time. Rainfall totals could be between .25 to .5 inches of rain with locally higher totals. During the day Tuesday into Wednesday, conditions will moderate some, with highs going back up into the 70s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

