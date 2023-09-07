North Platte Community College and McCook Community College renew Volleyball rivalry

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wednesday evening, North Platte Community College (NPCC) Knight’s Volleyball hosted their rivals from McCook Community College (MCC).

Last year MCC swept the series against NPCC, three sets to zero and three sets to two on the way to ending the 2022-2023 campaign with a record of 22-12. NPCC ended last season with a record of 8-27 and this season the Knights are off to a 3-11 start as opposed to MCC’s 7-5 start.

Third set action in this week’s game, North Platte is down at the top of the third and trying to battle back but Ogallala native Gabby Caskey buries this one. Soon after, NPCC was denied at the net with Vanessa Wood and Shamia Grandison.

McCook winds up victorious winning three sets in comparison to North Platte’s one. MCC advances to 8-5 on the season and will be in action Friday in Gainsville, Texas. North Platte falls to 3-12 on the year and will travel to Lamar, Colorado this weekend for a triangular.

