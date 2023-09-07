Police: Teen driver crashes into bus stop, injuring nearly a dozen students

A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding,...
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding, injuring 11 students.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A 16-year-old driver in California was arrested after police say he hit 11 students at a bus stop.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver was speeding around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of Roosevelt High School in Fresno. He allegedly crashed into a bus stop where 20 students were waiting.

Eleven students were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver pulled over after the crash but then ran off with his 14-year-old sister. They were picked up by a family member and later pulled over by police.

That’s when the 16-year-old was placed under arrest.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident late Thursday.
One person injured in rollover accident
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Mayor Brandon Kelliher jokingly said during the public hearings on September 5 that this was a...
North Platte City Council denies recommendation of Anna Avenue church to become event venue
Calvin Measner
Nebraska State Patrol releases new details in death of Trumbull woman along Hwy 91
The driver was in tears and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal...
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

Latest News

A sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary in New York fatally shot two teenagers who were in...
2 teen suspects killed by deputy after they allegedly tried to run him over
Authorities say the teenagers were among a group suspected of stealing two cars and...
2 teens killed when deputy shoots into allegedly stolen car
Health officials are advising people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines, to improve indoor...
New CDC head: 'We are going to have to continue to live' with COVID-19
Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept....
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over