Senators speak with Omaha tribal leadership about policy priorities and visit community facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, multiple state senators visited Macy, Nebraska, a census-designated place in northeast Nebraska, to speak with Omaha tribal leadership about their policy priorities and tour the community’s facilities.

State-Tribal Committee Chairwoman Senator Jen Day, Vice-Chair Barry DeKay, of Niobrara, and Senator Jane Raybould, of Lincoln, toured the state-of-the-art Against the Current Career Academy which allows high school juniors and seniors to earn a certificate or job skills while attending school. The six pathways include construction, automotive, culinary arts, entrepreneurship/business, early childhood education, and CNA/nursing.

State senators visited Macy, Nebraska to speak with Omaha tribal leadership about their policy priorities and tour the community’s facilities. (Jen Day)

The senators also visited the Tribe’s 7-acre garden where K-12 students learn about healthy food options and how to grow fresh produce. So far this season, students have harvested nearly 5,000 pounds of vegetables.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to visit with members of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska in Macy, NE, and learn how they are working to build a strong foundation for economic development and business creation. I appreciate their hospitality and for providing a tour of the city to help me better understand the needs of their community. I look forward to working with our state’s Native American tribes and every citizen to make an even better Nebraska today and in the years to come,” Vice-Chair DeKay said

After visiting the facilities, the senators spoke with the Tribal Council, the Attorney General for the Omaha Tribe, the Chief of Police, the Director of Children and Family Services, and the CEO of the Carl T. Curtis Health Education Center about needs facing the community and a discussion on possible policy solutions.

“These conversations about the issues facing the Omaha Tribe are long overdue,” Senator Day said, “but we’re committed to creating a partnership that ensures that needs in these communities are met and that the Omaha Nation can continue to grow and prosper.”

State senators visited Macy, Nebraska to speak with Omaha tribal leadership about their policy priorities and tour the community’s facilities. (Jen Day)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.