UNK enrollment sees increase in two demographics

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - After two of classes, the University of Nebraska System has released its’ latest enrollment numbers and over at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, they’re seeing some positive trends for two specific groups of students.

There has been a 5% increase in first-time freshmen with a majority of the class classified as health science majors and with the new Rural Health Education building, the college officials expect the statistic to continue growing.

Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Kelly Bartling said its been tough for the last few years due to economic pressure and how people value higher education.

For graduate students there has been a 1% increase, however there is a clever twist to it.

“We have consistent growth in our graduate students population,” Bartling said. “Most of those students are taking online courses, there actually from all over the world, but we have some growth in that area and that is what we are celebrating.”

Bartling said it isn’t only exciting for the school, but can positively influence the city bringing in more people to spend money throughout the town. Bartling thinks the reason for the trend is the opportunity provided for students.

“Students are shopping for a value and what they look at is their opportunity for scholarships, their access to other types of financial aid as well as the overall experience that they are getting,” she said. “They are seeing UNK as a value.”

Claire Kirsch is a graduate student from the UNK and a former basketball player. She decided to stay at UNK because of how the college treated her as an undergraduate.

“I knew that I wanted to stay here that treated me really well as an undergrad,” Kirsch said. “They also gave me the opportunity to play basketball for a year in graduate school in a competitive graduate program. Just their flexibility and their willingness to help me succeed was a huge reason why I chose UNK and I’ve loved it.”

After graduating as an undergraduate, Kirsch knew she wanted to continue her studies in Kearney.

“I knew from the beginning that this is where I would want to continue my education especially since I was comfortable with campus, the town, the people and the program,” Kirsch said. “Then when COVID-19 happened and we were granted a fifth year for basketball I knew I would want to play into my graduate year.”

The entire University of Nebraska System enrollment decreased by .3%. Despite the trend, President Ted Carter said the positive trends are promising.

“I would say even though our numbers are stable from last year are relatively flat, there is a lot of positives to take out. First-time freshmen are up significantly up at UNL as well as UNK,” Carter said. “We have not seen that in quite a few years. Enrollment in graduate studies and professional studies are up across all campuses.”

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.