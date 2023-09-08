Arts in the Park postponed due to forecasted rain

Event postponed
Event postponed(WHNS)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fall 2023 Arts in the Park has been postponed due to the high percentage of rain, event organizers said in a Facebook post.

Arts in the Park will now be held next weekend on Sunday, Sept. 17, with set-up scheduled for Sept. 16. Event organizers say they will be reworking the map accordingly and plan to release it next week.

