Arts in the Park postponed due to forecasted rain

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fall 2023 Arts in the Park has been postponed due to the high percentage of rain, event organizers said in a Facebook post.

Arts in the Park will now be held next weekend on Sunday, Sept. 17, with set-up scheduled for Sept. 16. Event organizers say they will be reworking the map accordingly and plan to release it next week.

