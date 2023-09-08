Man convicted of killing Mario Herrera sentenced in separate case

Felipe Vazquez at his sentencing hearing Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Felipe Vazquez, the teen who killed Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera in 2020, during the serving of a search warrant, was sentenced Friday in connection to a separate case.

Vazquez was charged with Second-Degree Assault in connection to the stabbing death of Edward Varejcka in March of 2020. Vazquez pleaded no contest. Charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and First-Degree murder were dismissed.

Judge Andrew Jacobsen sentenced Vazquez in a Lancaster County Court to 17 to 20 years behind bars. That sentence will be consecutive to his nearly 70-year prison sentence for killing Herrera. A consecutive sentence is served after any prior sentences have been served.

