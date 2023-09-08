Francis Street intersection reopens, Leota Street to close Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Francis Street between Jeffers and Dewey Streets is now open to the public. The intersection has been closed since July while work to rebuild Highway 83 continues.

However, the Leota Street intersection will close, weather permitting, starting on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The closure is expected to last about two weeks.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Leota will be closed. Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes during the closure.

Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for this project. The closures are for construction of new concrete pavement including the Francis and Leota Street intersections. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

