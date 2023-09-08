More people went to the Nebraska State Fair this year

State Fair attendance was up 8.5% this year.
State Fair attendance was up 8.5% this year.(Brett Baker)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair says its attendance grew in 2023, breaking 300,00 people for the first time since COVID.

It finished this year with a 8.5 percent growth over 2022 with 311,909 guests during its 11-day run ending on Labor Day.

High temperatures leading up to opening day and again during closing weekend did not stop guests from coming to Grand Island in search of great flavors of food, fun, livestock and celebrations of Nebraskan achievement.

“Whatever Your Flavor also extended to weather temperatures at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “We had plenty of heat, as well as some rain and lightning, but we had some really pleasant weather days, too. A little bit of everything. Despite the hot closing weekend, attendance was really solid.”

Part of the excitement for the 2023 fair were new programs like the Fair-tastic Friday low sensory day event, the ATV Big Air Tour, Ultimate Bullriding and eight national concert performers during the seven-event Nebraska Lottery Concert Series on the State Fair stages.

“This year’s fair had something for everyone. Whether it was the 7,333 livestock entries, extensive entertainment, fun competitions, or wonderful choices of food, the variety was incredible. And we had the 4 millionth visitor to the fair in Grand Island. We can’t wait to welcome Nebraskans to their State Fair again next year,” said Parr.

The Fair announced the theme “All Roads Lead to Fun” for the 2024 Nebraska State Fair, running August 23 to September 2, 2024.

The Nebraska State Fair is also seeking feedback from all Nebraskans about the 2023 event. A public survey is available, in English at https://forms.gle/oMwoJpKpwa9xWyWG8 and Spanish at https://forms.gle/PnJBobekCChXXxiGA.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glik's Boutique held its grand opening Thursday at Heartland Flats District 177 Thursday.
District 177 welcomes new boutique
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Sutherland head coach Matt Mortimer instructs how to shed blockers at practice before their...
Sutherland football looks to turn it around after 0-2 start
The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s is lowering Johnson Lake October 8.
Damaged Lincoln County bridge, Lake McConaughy elevation bought up at CNPP monthly meeting

Latest News

Becoming cooler and unsettled during the weekend
One more warm and sunny day Friday; Cooler with thunderstorms during the weekend
The Cody Pool is hosts their annual Drool in the Pool event for anyone who has a dog that likes...
Cody Pool hosts their annual Drool in the Pool event for dogs
Glik's Boutique held their grand opening yesterday at District 177 in North Platte.
Glik's hosts their grand opening at District 177
Willie Roberts of North Platte was announced as the selection for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni...
Lincoln County man selected as MPCC distinguished alumni