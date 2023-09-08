North Platte hosts Lincoln Southeast for doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte softball team hosted the Lincoln Southeast Knights for a doubleheader on Thursday evening at the Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte.

In game one the Lady Bulldogs took control early and held onto the lead throughout as they shut out the Knights in a run-rule victory 8-0 in six innings, and the Lady Bulldogs would go on to sweep the day.

Next up for North Platte is a home match-up with Northwest on Monday evening at the Dowhower Complex

