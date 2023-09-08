One more warm and sunny day Friday; Cooler with thunderstorms during the weekend

In our Drought Digest of the Week, the drought has slightly worsened across the state. However, some relief is in sight over the next couple weeks!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Friday will be filled with sunshine and warm temperatures, with the weekend becoming more stormier and cooler.

High pressure will continue to usher in the warm and slightly humid conditions during the day Friday, with highs climbing up into the mid to upper 80s to near 90 in some areas. Breezy winds will also be the theme during the day Friday, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and coming out of the south and east. Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the 50s and some 40s are quite possible.

Nice and warm conditions throughout the area Friday
Nice and warm conditions throughout the area Friday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend, a slow moving cold front will be sweeping through. This will give us rounds and rounds of showers and thunderstorms Saturday Afternoon into Sunday. Some storms could be on the strong side Saturday, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between .25 to .5 of an inch with locally higher amounts. One thing to notice too is that temperatures will be dropping during this time, with highs dropping from the upper 70s to mid 80s Saturday, into the 60s Sunday.

Becoming cooler and unsettled during the weekend
Becoming cooler and unsettled during the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Monday, conditions will remain on the wet side, with highs only reaching into the low to mid 60s. The 60s will continue into mid next week, with some 70s making a return. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the overall trend as we head into the next workweek.

