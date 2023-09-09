Athlete of the Week - Peyton Moore

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Peyton Moore is a senior outside hitter for a Mavericks volleyball squad that has fallen on hard times in recent years.

After winning 17 games in 2021, they won just seven games in 2022 and are currently winless so far in their 2023 campaign.

“We really haven’t had any wins yet, but we’re working really hard in practices and in games that we have played to try to win, but we’re going to have a pretty good season,” Moore said.

Moore plays volleyball, but she also enjoys playing basketball and golf, however, her preferred sport is volleyball for many reasons.

“Volleyball is a really good team sports, its for people that like to be on a team and I like the competitiveness and the skills you have to possess to play this game, its a lot of fun to play,” Moore said.

Moore and Sandhills Valley will continue to search for their first win of the season when they host Sandhills-Thedford on Monday.

