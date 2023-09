NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Brady Eagles got into the win column for the first time this season as they defeated Heartland Lutheran on the road on Friday.

Brady jumped out early on the Red Hornets and held off a late charge to take the win 39-30.

Next up for the Eagles (1-2) is a Friday Match-up with Stuart on September 15th.

