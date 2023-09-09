Hershey gets first win of season over Centura

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers football team took the victory over Centura on Friday evening in Hershey for the teams first win of the 2023 season.

Both team’s defenses showed up early as Hershey would take a 8-6 halftime lead, but the Panthers offense would come out firing for the second half as they extend the lead out to 29-6 at the final horn.

Next up for Hershey (1-2) is a road trip across the border to Colorado to take on Holyoke.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.