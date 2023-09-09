Nebraska readies to face Colorado

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in route to Boulder Friday evening as they face Colorado Buffalos on Saturday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

At Folsom field, the Cornhuskers prepare for the second game of the Matt Rhule-era. A charged up crowd is expected on Saturday when Nebraska meets Colorado. It’s a sold-out crowd and tickets have been purchased on the secondary market for more than $400.

It’s been a week full of hype continuing to build. In less than 24 hours, it’ll finally be time for kickoff between the Huskers and Buffaloes.

“A cool environment you know a lot of energy,” said Marcus Satterfield, Offensive Coordinator. “It’s once you do this game, it’s how you play this game. It’s why you you coach this game and work like we do.”

“Yeah, it’s a it’s a big opportunity every weekend opportunity right show show up we’re about show how we train,” said Blaise Gunnerson, Sophomore Defensive Lineman.

The game is the home debut for the new Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders. Nebraska also has a first-year head coach with Matt Rhule.

Despite the stats being new, this matchup is full of history; Nebraska and Colorado have played 71 times previously, including 36 meetings in Boulder.

“We played a lot of big football games here in Nebraska,” Coach Rhule said. “So this is another one.”

“This is something that’s big on way before I came here,” said Quinton Newsome, Senior Defensive Back. “And you know, it’s just it just feels great to be able to play in this rivalry cuz you know, it’s a big.”

A large contingent of Nebraska fans are expected here on Saturday that, in spite of Colorado’s athletic director, encouraging his fans to keep the red out. Well, they didn’t keep this red out on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glik's Boutique held its grand opening Thursday at Heartland Flats District 177 Thursday.
District 177 welcomes new boutique
The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s is lowering Johnson Lake October 8.
Damaged Lincoln County bridge, Lake McConaughy elevation bought up at CNPP monthly meeting
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Sutherland head coach Matt Mortimer instructs how to shed blockers at practice before their...
Sutherland football looks to turn it around after 0-2 start

Latest News

The Lady Bulldogs team huddles after winning a point on Thursday against Northwest.
North Platte Volleyball hosts Grand Island Northwest
Brooklyn Deibert celebrates with teammates after recording an out in the middle of North...
North Platte hosts Lincoln Southeast for doubleheader
North Platte defeats Lincoln Southeast during their doubleheader in North Platte on Thursday
North Platte vs Lincoln Southeast
North Platte falls in home match to GI Northwest
North Platte vs GI Northwest