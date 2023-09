NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala visited Cozad at Haymakers Stadium on Friday night.

Ogallala got their first win of the season after a close matchup with Cozad, defeating the Haymakers, 28-26.

Next up for Ogallala they host Gering on Friday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

In Week 4, Cozad visit Lexington at 7 p.m. on Friday.

