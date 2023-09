NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala two way football player Harry Caskey committed to play for the Air Force Academy on Friday.

Caskey’s verbal commitment came just hours before the Indians win at Cozad. The two-way star had Division 1 offers from Army, South Dakota, Brown and Dartmouth as well as the Air Force Academy.

